ROME, June 7 Italy coach Jacques Brunel will give Aironi prop Alberto de Marchi his debut in Saturday's first test in Argentina.

Brunel also announced on Thursday that two other newcomers - hooker Davide Giazzon and prop Lorenzo Romano - would be on the bench.

Italy's back line has an average age of 23, with fullback Luke McLean easily the most experienced player on 37 caps.

The pack has a more familiar look. Flanker Mauro Bergamasco is set to win his 90th cap and Marco Bortolami, who has been handed the captaincy due to Sergio Parisse's thigh injury, will make his 94th appearance.

Team: 15-Luke McLean; 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13- Roberto Quartaroli, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Tommaso Benvenuti; 10-Kristopher Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori; 8-Robert Barbieri, 7-Mauro Bergamasco, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Marco Bortolami (captain), 4- Antonio Pavanello, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Carlo Festuccia, 1-Alberto De Marchi

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Lorenzo Romano, 18-Joshua Furno, 19-Simone Favaro, 20-Tito Tebaldi, 21-Riccardo Bocchino, 22-Giulio Toniolatti

