ROME, June 7 Former Italy captain Fabio Ongaro has announced his retirement from international rugby.

"It's the right decision at the right time," said the hooker. "I've experienced a wonderful adventure in the national team's shirt but at 35 I believe the moment has arrived to leave space for the many quality youngsters coming through."

Ongaro, who won 80 caps, played in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

He was a Six Nations regular and won five Italian championships with Benetton Treviso. The forward made his last appearance for his country in March when they beat Scotland 13-6.

