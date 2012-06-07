ROME, June 7 Former Italy captain Fabio Ongaro
has announced his retirement from international rugby.
"It's the right decision at the right time," said the
hooker. "I've experienced a wonderful adventure in the national
team's shirt but at 35 I believe the moment has arrived to leave
space for the many quality youngsters coming through."
Ongaro, who won 80 caps, played in the 2003 and 2007 World
Cups.
He was a Six Nations regular and won five Italian
championships with Benetton Treviso. The forward made his last
appearance for his country in March when they beat Scotland
13-6.
