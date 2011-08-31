ROME, AUG 31 - Italy coach Nick Mallett is
convinced his team can reach the World Cup knockout stages for
the first time despite unconvincing performances in this month's
warm-ups against Japan and Scotland.
"If we do everything perfectly, at 100 per cent, technically
and tactically, we can do it," the South African, who will be
replaced as coach by Perpignan boss Jacques Brunel after the
tournament, told reporters.
"If we play like we did in our last two warm-ups, we
certainly won't."
"The guys are in good shape," he said, adding that the side
had improved in the last two of his four years in charge.
The Azzurri, who have played at every World Cup but never
gone beyond the first stage, face Australia, Russia, United
States and Ireland in their group in New Zealand next month.
The final game is expected to decide which of Ireland and
Italy join group favourites Australia in the quarter-finals.
"We know it's going to be very, very tough. Even though
Ireland have lost their last four warm-ups, every single one has
been close," said Mallett.
Italy, whose side narrowly defeated Japan 31-24 and lost to
Scotland at Murrayfield 23-12 in two test matches this month,
carried off the wooden spoon once again in this year's Six
Nations.
However, they showed progress by defeating France for the
first time in the tournament, while narrowly losing 13-11 to
Ireland on the last kick in Rome.
"They deprived England of the Grand Slam - they were
fantastic and that's the Ireland we will expect to face,"
Mallett added.
However, Mallett, who led South Africa at the 1999 World
Cup, warned against complacency in the games against Russia and
USA.
"Everyone is talking about the first and last games but
we've got be very careful not to mess up against Russia and the
U.S. because their World Cup will be made if they beat Italy,"
he said.
"We need to concentrate on winning those games and go into
the Ireland game with the best chance of qualifying for the
quarter-finals."
"Even in our wildest dreams it will be difficult to beat
Australia.
"We accept that Australia and New Zealand are the best two
teams in the world but we want to gain confidence in our defence
in the first phase and not lose by too many, then work hard
against Russia and USA before playing Ireland."
With Stade Francais flanker Sergio Parise and Leicester
Tigers prop Martin Castrogiovanni in their ranks, Italy have a
strong forward line-up
But they have often lacked a cutting edge in the backline,
evident in their warm-up match against Japan.
"In the Japan game, I knew they had a good backline and I
risked putting my inexperienced backline in to see how it went,"
said Mallet.
"It didn't go very well and almost cost us the game. But....
I've got to mix and match and you have to see if the guy is up
to it and if he's not up to it, improve him.
"Obviously I can't play the same 15 all the way through the
tournament because that way we'd never beat Ireland. I've got to
make changes and I just hope that the work we've done will pay
off."
