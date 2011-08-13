MILAN Aug 13 Italy recovered to beat Japan 31-24 on Saturday in their last home test match before the World Cup starting in New Zealand next month.

Fly-half Riccardo Bocchino, 23, starting an international for the first time, kicked three conversions as two second-half tries from Italy's front row gave them a win in Cesena.

Japan fly-half James Arlidge converted three conversions and a penalty for the visitors.

Italy raced to a 14-0 lead with converted tries by Matteo Pratichetti and Edoardo Gori in the first 12 minutes but Japan replied with tries from Takeysa Usuzuki and Koji Taira.

Arlidge, who converted both tries, then scored a penalty to give the visitors a 17-14 halftime lead.

Italy coach Nick Mallett had picked a young back line with an experienced pack and it was forwards Leonardo Ghiraldini and Andrea Lo Cicero who scored tries to put them 28-18 ahead.

Japan replied with a penalty try before a penalty converted by Italy's Luciano Orquera, who had also got a conversion, completed the scoring.

