ROME May 10 Four uncapped players have been included in the Italy squad for next month's quadrangular tournament in South Africa, manager Jacques Brunel said on Friday.

Hooker Andrea Manici, scrumhalf Alberto Chillon, winger Leonardo Sarto, all from Zebre Rugby, and 30-year-old Treviso flyhalf Alberto Di Bernado are all in line for their debuts in the June 8-22 tournament that also includes the host nation, Scotland and Samoa.

Mirco Bergamasco is still out with a knee fracture he sustained during last year's loss to Australia, while Paul Derbyshire, Simone Favaro and Quintin Geldenhuys were also unavailable through injury. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Mitch Phillips)