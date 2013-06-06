June 6 Alberto Di Bernardo has become the latest in a long line of flyhalves entrusted with Italy's number 10 jersey after the 33-year-old was handed his debut for the test against South Africa in Durban on Saturday.

The Treviso player excelled in the Celtic League last term and replaces fellow Argentina-born Luciano Orquera, who drops to the bench having been the main flyhalf during Italy's strong Six Nations campaign in February and March when they beat France and Ireland.

Edoardo Gori continues at scrumhalf as he looks to make the spot his own in a mini-series also involving Samoa and Scotland.

Lock and former captain Marco Bortolami returns to the lineup after a year out following a shoulder injury.

Italy team:

15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Luke Mclean, 10-Alberto Di Bernardo, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Robert Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Marco Bortolami, 4-Antonio Pavanello, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Alberto De Marchi

Replacements:

16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Matias Aguero, 18-Martin Castrogiovanni, 19-Valerio Bernabo, 20-Joshua Furno, 21-Tobias Botes, 22-Luciano Orquera, 23-Tommaso Iannone. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)