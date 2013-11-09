Rugby-England under much more pressure than Scotland, says Barclay
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
TURIN, Italy Nov 9 Two tries from Nick Cummins helped Australia recover from an early deficit to thrash Italy 50-20 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.
The winger struck in the 31st and 50th minutes as Ewen McKenzie's side bounced back from their defeat by England at Twickenham last weekend with a commanding display.
Scores from Ben Mowen, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Joe Tomane and Israel Folau completed the rout against a spirited Italy side who scored the game's first try through Australian-born fullback Luke McClean.
The hosts led 10-0 before the Wallabies took over, although Italy never gave up and added second-half tries through Lorenzo Cittadini and Tommaso Allan. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Justin Palmer)
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.
ROME, March 7 Italy have named three changes to the starting line-up for their home match against France in the Six Nations on Saturday as coach Conor O’Shea insisted consistency in selection was only the way forward for his team.