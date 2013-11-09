TURIN, Italy Nov 9 Two tries from Nick Cummins helped Australia recover from an early deficit to thrash Italy 50-20 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The winger struck in the 31st and 50th minutes as Ewen McKenzie's side bounced back from their defeat by England at Twickenham last weekend with a commanding display.

Scores from Ben Mowen, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Joe Tomane and Israel Folau completed the rout against a spirited Italy side who scored the game's first try through Australian-born fullback Luke McClean.

The hosts led 10-0 before the Wallabies took over, although Italy never gave up and added second-half tries through Lorenzo Cittadini and Tommaso Allan.