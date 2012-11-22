Nov 22 Italy coach Jacques Brunel has made two changes to the pack for his team's third and final November rugby international against Australia in Florence on Saturday.

Robert Barbieri returns at openside flanker in place of Simone Favaro with captain Sergio Parisse and Alessandro Zanni completing the back three.

Quintin Geldenhuys comes into the second row in place of Antonio Pavanello to partner Francesco Minto.

Italy defeated Tonga 28-23 in their opening match before losing 42-10 to world champions New Zealand.

Italy: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Robert Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Francesco Minto, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero.

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Simone Favaro, 21- Manoa Vosawai, 22-Tobias Botes, 23-Luke McLean. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)