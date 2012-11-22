Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Nov 22 Italy coach Jacques Brunel has made two changes to the pack for his team's third and final November rugby international against Australia in Florence on Saturday.
Robert Barbieri returns at openside flanker in place of Simone Favaro with captain Sergio Parisse and Alessandro Zanni completing the back three.
Quintin Geldenhuys comes into the second row in place of Antonio Pavanello to partner Francesco Minto.
Italy defeated Tonga 28-23 in their opening match before losing 42-10 to world champions New Zealand.
Italy: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Robert Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Francesco Minto, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero.
Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Simone Favaro, 21- Manoa Vosawai, 22-Tobias Botes, 23-Luke McLean. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS France 22 Scotland 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 2. Ireland 2 1 0 85 37 2 6 3. Wales 2 1 0 49 28 1 5 4. France 2 1 0 38 35 1 5 5. Scotland 2 1 0 43 44 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Wales (1425) Edinburgh Ireland v France (1650) Dublin