ROME Oct 8 Italy coach Jacques Brunel has called three uncapped players into his 32-man squad for the November test matches.

Flyhalf Tommaso Allan and centre Michele Campagnaro were named in the mational squad for the first time and winger Ruggero Trevisan has also been selected.

Paul Derbyshire, Quintin Geldenhuys, Andrea Masi and Francesco Minto were all ruled out by injury.

Forwards Martin Castrogiovanni, Marco Bortolami and Sergio Parisse are all in line to make their 100th appearances for Italy during the November series which starts against Australia and includes matches against Fiji and Argentina. Forwards: Matias Aguero, Martin Castrogiovanni, Lorenzo Cittadini, Michele Rizzo, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Davide Giazzon, Andrea Manici, Valerio Bernabo, Marco Bortolami, Joshua Furno, Antonio Pavanello, Robert Barbieri, Mauro Bergamasco, Simone Favaro, Sergio Parisse (captain), Manoa Vosawai, Alessandro Zanni

Backs: Tobias Botes, Alberto Chillon, Tommaso Allan, Alberto Di Bernado, Luciano Orquera, Michele Campagnaro, Gonzalo Canale, Gonzalo Garcia, Luca Morisi, Alberto Sgarbi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tommaso Iannone, Luke McLean, Leonardo Sarto, Ruggero Trevisan, Alberto De Marchi, Edoardo Gori, Giovambattista Venditti (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)