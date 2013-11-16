Nov 16 Sergio Parisse was among the try scorers on his 100th international appearance in Italy's 37-31 win over an abrasive Fiji side who had five players sin-binned, four in the space of eight first-half minutes on Saturday.

In a breathless match, the hosts looked to have made the game secure with a 20-point lead with 10 minutes to play, but two converted tries from Fiji set up a tense finale in Cremona.

After Akapusi Qera was yellow carded in the 20th minute Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Masi Matadigo and Nadolo Nasiganiyavi quickly followed into the sin-bin in an opening period that saw Italy struggle against the Fijian's tough tackling and only score their first try when the tourists were reduced to 11 men.

Fiji struck first when Italy gave the ball away cheaply in a promising position, Asaeli Tikoirotuma snatching a misplaced pass in the seventh minute and racing up the field virtually unchallenged before feeding Metuisela Talebulamaijaina for an easy touch down.

Two Luciano Orqeuro penalties got Italy up and running but it was not until the rapid series of yellow cards that the hosts took advantage with two tries in three minutes.

First Parisse snuck over the line after a long drive on the half hour mark, then Luke McLean finished off a fine passing move that finally exposed the away side's numerical disadvantage to make it 20-5 to the Italians.

Moments after a 46th-minute Orquera penalty Fiji struck with their second try, Talebulamaijaina kicking and chasing down the struggling Parisse, who with the ball bouncing let Timoci Nagusa sneak in for the score.

Italy thought they had put the match beyond Fiji when they were given a penalty try in the 57th minute, but Nasiganiyavi struck back two minutes later with a powerful burst towards the line to make it 30-17.

A touch of class from Parisse helped increase the gap to 20 points with 11 minutes left when he burst from a scrum in the Fijian 22 before slipping the ball neatly to Fiji-born Manoa Vosawai for an easy try.

But Italy's weak tackling allowed Fiji to score twice in a frantic three minutes through Seremaia Baikeinuku and Nagusa, and with Parisse off the field had to survive a torrid last few minutes to hold on for the win. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)