ROME Nov 23 Juan Imhoff's try and 14 points from Nicolas Sanchez lifted Argentina to a scrappy 19-14 win over Italy at a soggy Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Winger Imhoff slid in to score in the 20th minute and although Italy's Michele Campagnaro crossed for a try in his first international start, Tommaso Allan's four missed penalties proved costly for the hosts.

It was only the Pumas' second win of a disappointing year in which they had won only one of their previous 11 tests, against Georgia in June.

"It was important to win, that was the objective," said new coach Daniel Hourcade after losses to England and Wales on the previous two weekends.

"We went behind at an important moment but quickly turned it round and that's down to being strong in our minds," he told reporters.

"We had come from two hard defeats and our heads were good during the week since the team were in good spirits," Hourcade added after the Pumas tour party had been received by Pope Francis on Friday.

"The team pressured (Italy) well. We knew they'd be looking for our mistakes and we made too many and that was our main problem."

Argentina lost three meetings with England, two in June, and all six of Rugby Championship matches against southern hemisphere heavyweights New Zealand, South Africa and Australia before coach Santiago Phelan resigned and was replaced by Hourcade last month.

Jacques Brunel's side Italian side were crushed by Australia before edging to a 37-31 win over Fiji last week, a victory they almost threw away despite their opponents being down to 11 players at one point.

After two Allan penalties the away side scored the opening try through Imhoff who finished off a direct attack which exposed flaws in Italy's defending and made the score 7-6.

Italy struggled to break down Argentina's resilient defence and had to rely on Allan to put them back in front with a penalty five minutes later.

Sanchez kicked a penalty to put Argentina 10-9 ahead at halftime and slotted another to make it 13-9 before Campagnaro nipped in to snatch the lead back for the hosts.

In a match dominated by the boot, however, it was fitting that Sanchez sealed his side's win, kicking a 67th-minute penalty before slotting over a classy drop-goal with eight minutes left.

"Our heart re-emerged, the desire to push them backwards, our defence and the will to play though at times we didn't execute well," Argentina captain Juan Manuel Leguizamon said. (Additional reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)