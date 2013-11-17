Nov 17 Italy centre Luca Morisi had surgery to remove his spleen after being injured in a tackle early in his side's 37-31 win over Fiji in Cremona on Saturday.

"Italy and Treviso centre Luca Morisi was admitted to Cremona hospital where he had his spleen removed as a result of suffering trauma to his abdomen early in the test match against Fiji," an Italian statement said.

"The surgery was a complete success. His condition is stable."

Morisi was legally tackled by Asaeli Tikoirotuma and was forced to leave the field soon afterwards.

The match was notable for Fiji having five players yellow-carded, which at one stage during the first half meant they had just 11 players on the pitch.

Italy also had one player sent to the sin bin. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Alison Wildey)