Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 6 Italy captain Sergio Parisse is available for Sunday's Six Nations match against England after a reduction in his suspension for a sending off in a French club match, the Italian rugby federation said on Wednesday.
"He is now banned until Saturday," an Italian federation spokesman said.
Parisse had been suspended for the remainder of the tournament after he was banned for 30 days following a sending off for insulting a referee during a French Top 14 club match for Stade Francais last month.
However, the number eight appealed to the French rugby federation's appeals commission and has been given a partial reprieve.
Italy, who beat France before losing to Scotland and Wales, host Ireland in the final weekend on March 16 after visiting England. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.