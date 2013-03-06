LONDON, March 6 Italy captain Sergio Parisse is available for Sunday's Six Nations match against England after a reduction in his suspension for a sending off in a French club match, the Italian rugby federation said on Wednesday.

"He is now banned until Saturday," an Italian federation spokesman said.

Parisse had been suspended for the remainder of the tournament after he was banned for 30 days following a sending off for insulting a referee during a French Top 14 club match for Stade Francais last month.

However, the number eight appealed to the French rugby federation's appeals commission and has been given a partial reprieve.

Italy, who beat France before losing to Scotland and Wales, host Ireland in the final weekend on March 16 after visiting England. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)