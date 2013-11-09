Rugby-England under much more pressure than Scotland, says Barclay
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
Nov 9 Australia beat Italy 50-20 (halftime 19-10) in their rugby international in Turin on Saturday.
Scorers:
Italy - Tries: Luke McClean, Lorenzo Cittadini, Tomasso Allan, Conversions: Alberto Di Bernado, Penalties: Di Bernado
Australia - Tries: Ben Mowen, Tevita Kuridrani, Nick Cummins (2), Adam Ashley-Cooper, Joe Tomane, Israel Folau, Conversions: Quade Cooper (4), Christian Leali'lifano (2), Penalties: Leali'lifano (Editing by Justin Palmer)
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.
ROME, March 7 Italy have named three changes to the starting line-up for their home match against France in the Six Nations on Saturday as coach Conor O’Shea insisted consistency in selection was only the way forward for his team.