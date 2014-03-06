March 6 Italy have rested number eight Sergio Parisse for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland, the Italian federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Robert Barbieri will take Parisse's place to allow him to prepare for the following weekend's match against England and lock Marco Bortolami will captain the side in Dublin.

Prop Martin Castrogiovanni, currently tied with Parisse as Italy's most capped player, will set a new record when he makes his 105th appearance.

Italy have lost all three matches so far.

Team - 15-Luke McLean, 14-Angelo Esposito, 13-Michele Campagnaro, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 11-Leonardo Sarto, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Robert Barbieri, 7-Paul Derbyshire, 6-Joshua Furno, 5-Marco Bortolami, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Alberto De Marchi

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Manoa Vosawai, 21-Edoardo Gori, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Andrea Masi

