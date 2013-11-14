ROME Nov 14 Italy captain Sergio Parisse and Martin Castrogiovanni will make their 100th international appearances for Italy in Saturday's match against Fiji (1400 GMT).

Jacques Brunel has made eight changes from the side that was thumped 50-20 by Australia in Turin last weekend.

Wingers Giovambattista Venditti and Tommaso Iannone replace Tommaso Benvenuti and Leonardo Sarto, while Luca Morisi moves to inside centre with Gonzalo Canale taking his number 13 spot.

Luciano Orquera replaces Alberto di Bernardo at flyhalf.

In the scrum, flanker Mauro Bergamasco makes his 95th appearance, Valerio Bernabo and Quintin Geldenhuys take up the second row and Leonardo Ghiraldini starts at hooker.

Team: 15-Luke McLean, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13-Gonzalo Canale, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Tommaso Iannone, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Mauro Bergamasco, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Valerio Bernabo, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Michele Rizzo

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Matias Aguero, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Joshua Furno, 20-Manoa Vosawai, 21-Tobias Botes, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Michele Campagnaro (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Alison Wildey)