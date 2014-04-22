April 22 Former Australia boss Robbie Deans has been appointed head coach of Japanese champions Panasonic Wild Knights, the team said on Tuesday.

Deans, 54, has been out of work since ending his five-and-a-half year spell with the Wallabies in July following the 2-1 series loss to the British and Irish Lions.

The New Zealander, who led the Canterbury Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles before moving to Australia, had been an advisor to the Japanese champions for the last 10 seasons and would take charge on May 1, the Kyodo News Agency reported.

"Having a multi-winning Super Rugby coach come to Japan and coach the leading team here can only be good for Japanese rugby as the players there get some really good coaching," Japan coach Eddie Jones, also a former Australia boss, told Kyodo. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)