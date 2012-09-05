TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan will play away tests against
Romania and Georgia in November as coach Eddie Jones looks to
toughen up his players following a chastening start with the
team.
The Japan Rugby Football Association (JRFU) said on
Wednesday the "Brave Blossoms" would play Romania on Nov. 10
before tackling Georgia a week later.
Matches will follow against a Basque select side on Nov. 21
and the French Barbarians four days later.
JRFU officials are looking to set up a test against World
Cup semi-finalists Wales in June, local media reported.
The Asian champions lost all three of their matches at this
year's Pacific Nations Cup after winning the tournament for the
first time under former All Black John Kirwan.
Jones then watched his Japan side lose two home games
against the French Barbarians in June, leading the Australian to
publicly criticise his players for their performances.
Japan have consistently fallen short on the big stage
despite dominating Asian rugby. Their only World Cup win in 24
matches came against Zimbabwe in 1991.
