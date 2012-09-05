TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan will play away tests against Romania and Georgia in November as coach Eddie Jones looks to toughen up his players following a chastening start with the team.

The Japan Rugby Football Association (JRFU) said on Wednesday the "Brave Blossoms" would play Romania on Nov. 10 before tackling Georgia a week later.

Matches will follow against a Basque select side on Nov. 21 and the French Barbarians four days later.

JRFU officials are looking to set up a test against World Cup semi-finalists Wales in June, local media reported.

The Asian champions lost all three of their matches at this year's Pacific Nations Cup after winning the tournament for the first time under former All Black John Kirwan.

Jones then watched his Japan side lose two home games against the French Barbarians in June, leading the Australian to publicly criticise his players for their performances.

Japan have consistently fallen short on the big stage despite dominating Asian rugby. Their only World Cup win in 24 matches came against Zimbabwe in 1991.

