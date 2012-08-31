TOKYO Aug 31 Japan coach Eddie Jones has tipped
Sonny Bill Williams to be a knockout hit in Japanese rugby after
the boxing All Black's big-money loan to Panasonic Wild Knights.
Williams, also New Zealand's heavyweight boxing champion,
left the All Blacks and Waikato Chiefs for a 12-match contract
in Japan worth a reported $100,000 per appearance.
"He's just played two absolutely outstanding tests against
Australia and with his profile he will bring an enormous amount
of interest," Jones told Reuters on Friday.
"To have a regular All Black, and one who's maybe even a
little more special, with his background in rugby league and the
boxing, come in is tremendous for Japanese rugby."
Williams will sit out Saturday's Top League opener against
Ricoh Black Rams after helping world champions New Zealand crush
Australia 22-0 to retain the Bledisloe Cup last weekend.
Jones backed the 27-year-old centre to win over sceptics
ready to label Williams, who has a history of switching clubs
and codes, an extravagance.
"I've only met him a couple of times but he seems like a
humble guy and he always puts his body on the line, be it for
the Chiefs or the All Blacks," said Jones.
"If Panasonic are willing to pay that sort of money for him
to play, good luck to him. I think he'll be good value for
money."
Panasonic's next game is on Sept. 9 against NTT
Communications Shining Arcs in Sapporo.
Jones, who took over as Japan coach after last year's World
Cup, made no secret of the fact that taking the "Brave Blossoms"
to the next level was a work in progress.
"The reality is Japan haven't won a World Cup game for 20
years," said the Australian, who took over the job from former
All Black John Kirwan in December.
"The picture's not great but we're trying to maximise
Japan's strengths with quick, fit and skilful players. They've
always been admired for their inventiveness and courage."
Japan's one World Cup win in 24 matches came against
Zimbabwe in 1991.
Kirwan's target of two wins at the World Cup crumbled to
dust as they were beaten by hosts New Zealand, France and Tonga
before drawing 23-23 with Canada.
"It's about taking the small steps to improve," said Jones.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)