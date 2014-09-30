TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan boss Eddie Jones is open to employing World Cup-winning coach Jake White on a consultancy basis if the Asian Five Nations winners can afford the South African.

White, who guided the Springboks to the 2007 World Cup with the technical assistance of Australian Jones, stepped down from Super Rugby side the Sharks on Monday to pursue international opportunities ahead of next year's tournament in England.

Jones and Japan have been drawn in Pool B alongside South Africa, United States, Scotland and Samoa and Jones was keen on having his former colleague on board.

"He is going to do some consultancy, I just don't know where," Australian Jones told Kyodo News.

"If we are able to find a position for him then he would add enormous experience.

"I have chatted with him and if the opportunity arose then we would look at it seriously. But a lot depends on budget and whether there is a role for him within the team we have."

"We haven't made an offer as yet but that's not to say we won't."

Japan have appeared at all seven previous World Cups but last scored a win at the 1991 tournament over Zimbabwe and have suffered numerous heavy defeats, including a record 145-17 loss to New Zealand in 1995.

They have improved greatly under Jones with wins over tier one nations Wales last year and Italy in June, thanks also to the growing success of their domestic league, which attracts a host of big name internationals from around the world.

The Brave Blossoms are ranked 10th by world governing body the IRB ahead of Fiji, Argentina, Italy and Tonga. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)