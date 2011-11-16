Nov 16 Factbox on 2003 World Cup-winning captain
Martin Johnson, who stepped down as England manager on
Wednesday:
* Born: March 9, 1970 in Solihull, West Midlands.
* Enjoyed a glittering career as a lock forward for
Leicester and England.
CLUB CAREER
* Begins sporting career playing American Football for
Leicester Panthers, but switches to rugby and starts 16-year
club career with Leicester in 1989.
* Leads Leicester to the first of four successive league
titles in 1999 and back-to-back Heineken Cup titles in 2001 and
2002.
* Goes on to become the team's longest serving captain
making over 300 appearances. Ends club career in 2005.
ENGLAND PLAYING CAREER
* 84 caps, including 39 as captain.
* Makes England debut as a late replacement for Wade Dooley
against France at Twickenham in 1993 Five Nations match which
the home side won 16-15.
* Wins grand slam with England in 1995 Five Nations
championship.
* Captains England to a grand slam victory in the 2003 Six
Nations tournament and later that year leads his country to
World Cup glory, beating hosts Australia in the final.
* Retires from international rugby in 2004.
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS
* Called up as a late replacement by the British and Irish
Lions for the 1993 tour of New Zealand and plays in the final
two tests in a 2-1 series defeat.
* Captains the Lions on their tour of South Africa in 1997,
playing all three tests in a 2-1 win.
* Becomes the first player to captain the Lions for a second
time, in a 2-1 series defeat in Australia in 2001.
ENGLAND COACH
* Appointed in April 2008, replacing Brian Ashton. 38 games
in charge, presiding over 21 wins, 16 defeats and one draw.
* Begins reign with 39-13 win over Pacific Islands but this
is followed by defeats to Australia, South Africa and New
Zealand.
* England finish second in 2009 Six Nations and third in
2010.
* June 2010. England beat Australia 21-20 in Sydney, their
first in the Southern Hemisphere for seven years and only their
third ever in Australia.
* Enjoys finest hour as England coach when England win the
2011 Six Nations -- their first since 2003 -- despite being
denied the grand slam after defeat by Ireland in their final
match.
* England reach World Cup quarter-finals before losing 19-12
to France but their dismal tournament is characterised by a lack
of discipline on and off the pitch in New Zealand.
* Nov. 16 2011. Johnson steps down, five days after former
captain Mike Tindall is removed from the elite England squad and
fined for his off-field antics at the World Cup. Johnson's
contract was due to expire next month.
