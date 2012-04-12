PARIS, April 12 Former New Zealand scrumhalf Byron Kelleher has left Stade Francais with immediate effect, just over a year before his contract was due to expire, he said on Thursday.

"Mr Byron Kelleher wishes to confirm the end of his contract with Stade Francais," a statement on his personal website (www.byron.kelleher.rugbyunit.fr) read, adding he would unveil his future plans at a later date.

Kelleher, who had joined Top 14 rivals Stade Toulousain in 2007 before moving to Paris, won 57 caps with the All Blacks from 1999-2007.

This season, he made only 12 Top 14 appearances, starting four games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)