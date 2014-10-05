Oct 5 The South Sydney Rabbitohs produced a stirring second half display to blow away the Canterbury Bulldogs and claim a first Australian National Rugby League title in 43 years with a 30-6 Grand Final victory in Sydney on Sunday.

The Rabbitohs' rise after decades of hard times has captured the imagination of sports fans Down Under and the sentimental favourites came good in front of more than 83,000 fans packed into the Olympic Stadium to claim a record-extending 21st title.

Inspired by Yorkshire-born lock Sam Burgess, one of three English siblings in the South Sydney lineup, the Rabbitohs turned up the heat in the final 10 minutes to transform a gripping encounter into a rout.

"What a fantastic 12 months... but we did it for you, the fans, it's been a long time coming so let's enjoy it guys," Burgess said in a pitchside interview.

The first half was a tight affair that the Rabbitohs just shaded, going into the halftime interval with a 6-0 lead when Alex Johnston's unconverted try after 20 minutes was added to by an Adam Reynolds penalty seven minutes later.

The Bulldogs, subdued in the first half, burst into life early in the second period and drew level after 50 minutes when a clever grubber kick allowed Tony Williams to touch down near the posts before Trent Hodkinson slotted home the conversion.

WEARY BULLDOGS

The match turned in South Sydney's favour six minutes later when prop George Burgess, Sam's younger brother, burst through three tackles from 20 metres out to bulldoze his way over the line and put the Rabbitohs back in control.

The Rabbitohs surged clear with two opportunistic tries from Kirisome Auva'a and Reynolds in the final seven minutes before fullback Greg Inglis raced through a weary Bulldogs defence to score a fifth and final try for South Sydney as time expired.

Reynolds added three conversions and a penalty in the second half to finish the match with a personal haul of 14 points as the older Burgess brother was named man of the match in his final appearance before he switches codes to rugby union.

Set to start a three-year contract with Bath Rugby in his homeland later this month, Burgess ended his four-year stint in Australia in the best possible fashion and will now look to cement a place in the England squad ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

The lock appeared to fracture an eye socket in his first action of the match, a clash of heads with fellow Englishman James Graham, but he stayed on the pitch to lead his side to victory despite sporting a black eye and swollen face.

"It feels like I cracked an eyeball in the first tackle but I just played on adrenaline and my team mates helped me through it," the 25-year-old Burgess added.

"I am pretty sure I am going to be sore tomorrow but I would do it all over again. It's a feeling you can't replicate and I am thankful to be in this position." (Writing by John O'Brien in Singapore; Editing by Toby Davis)