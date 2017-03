WELLINGTON Oct 11 Sonny Bill Williams will remain with Australia's National Rugby League team Sydney Roosters and has turned down offers to return to rugby union with the Waikato Chiefs, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Friday.

"Sonny Bill Williams has informed New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs he will not be returning to rugby in New Zealand next year," NZRU said in a statement. "It is understood that Williams has informed the Roosters he will return to them for the 2014 season."

