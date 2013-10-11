SYDNEY Oct 11 Sonny Bill Williams has committed to Australia's National Rugby League club the Sydney Roosters and will sign another one-year deal, the team said on Friday.

"On the eve of his departure for the rugby league World Cup, the Sydney Roosters are pleased to announce that Sonny Bill Williams has pledged his commitment to the Roosters for season 2014," the club said on its website (www.roosters.com)

"The club anticipates that Williams will officially sign in mid-February 2014 for the remainder of the season on the same terms and conditions as his 2013 contract."

