SYDNEY, June 4 New Zealand Warriors rugby league club have been handed a A$15,000 ($14,600) fine after one of their players was caught short and urinated on the pitch during a match against the Brisbane Broncos on Monday night.

On the Lang Park pitch where union's British and Irish Lions will face Queensland Reds next weekend and the Wallabies in the first test on June 22, prop Russell Packer was caught by the TV camera urinating through his shorts.

"Good win when u gotta go u gotta go lol," Packer tweeted after his team ran out 58-16 winners in the National Rugby League match, adding on Tuesday: "Hey guys just a quick apology to you and your family regarding my accident last night.

"It has offended some which i am sorry it was an unfortunate thing that happened.

"I hope this apology eases your mind somewhat and helps you move on from it as i will be doing."

The NRL's Nathan McGuirk said Packer's behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

($1 = 1.0298 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)