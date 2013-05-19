SYDNEY May 19 Australia coach Robbie Deans has included code-hopper Israel Folau and two other uncapped players in his preliminary squad of 25 for the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday.

Deans, who will add six more players to his squad on June 11, also found places in his party for uncapped number eight Ben Mowen and his ACT Brumbies team mate Christian Leali'ifano, who plays at centre and flyhalf.

"Israel Folau, Ben Mowen and Christian Leali'ifano are the three uncapped players included in the Wallabies 25-man squad," read a tweet on the Wallabies official feed.

Former rugby league international Folau, who has played 12 games of rugby union since switching from the Australian rules code for this season, was rewarded for his fine form at fullback for the Waratahs.

The Twitter feed said there were only three uncapped players in the squad, meaning disappointment for in-form Brumbies fullback Jesse Mogg and his team mate scrumhalf Nic White.

The remainder of the squad will be named later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)