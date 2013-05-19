SYDNEY May 19 Australia coach Robbie Deans omitted flyhalf Quade Cooper but named Israel Folau and two other uncapped players in his preliminary squad of 25 on Sunday for the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Deans, who will add six more players to his squad on June 11, also found places in his party for uncapped number eight Ben Mowen and his ACT Brumbies team mate Christian Leali'ifano, who plays at centre and flyhalf.

But there was no spot for Cooper, who was Australia's first choice flyhalf until he sustained a knee injury at the 2011 World Cup and last year fell out with Deans when he spoke of a "toxic" environment in the Wallabies camp.

Cooper's friend and fellow flyhalf Kurtley Beale was also omitted after being suspended indefinitely to undergo treatment for "personal issues" earlier this month.

Former rugby league international Folau, who has played 12 games of rugby union since switching from the Australian rules code for this season, was rewarded for his fine form at fullback for the Waratahs.

First choice hooker Tatafu Polota Nau, who broke his forearm playing for the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday night, was left out with Stephen Moore and Saia Faingaa the specialist hookers.

Openside flanker George Smith, who was set to return from international retirement, was also left out after injuring his knee on Saturday with Michael Hooper and Liam Gill left to battle it out for the number seven shirt.

Wingers Joe Tomane and Nick Cummins, who both made their test debuts last season, were included while there was still a place for Digby Ioane who is leaving Australia at the end of the season to play for Stade Francais.

Uncapped Brumbies duo Jesse Mogg and Nic White were also not included in the initial squad of players.

Fullback Mogg was the front runner for inclusion in the squad after some scintillating early season Super Rugby form.

Scrumhalf White had been widely tipped to back up Will Genia for the series, though still may get a chance with the Queensland Reds player the only specialist number nine named in the initial squad.

Australia squad

Backs: Israel Folau*, Digby Ioane, Joe Tomane, Nick Cummins, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Rob Horne, Pat McCabe, Christian Leali'ifano*, Berrick Barnes, James O'Connor, Will Genia.

Forwards: Wycliff Palu, Michael Hooper, Liam Gill, Scott Higginbotham, Ben Mowen*, Rob Simmons, James Horwill, Sitaleki Timani, James Slipper, Ben Alexander, Benn Robinson, Sekope Kepu, Stephen Moore, Saia Faingaa.

* Denotes uncapped player

