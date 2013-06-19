June 20 Australia named uncapped trio Ben Mowen, Christian Leali'ifano and Israel Folau in their team to play the British and Irish Lions in the first test in Brisbane on Saturday, the Australian Rugby Union said on Thursday.

Leali'ifano will start at inside centre with Folau on the wing and Mowen plays at blindside flanker alongside Michael Hooper and Wycliff Palau in the back row.

Will Genia and James O'Connor form the halfback combination.

Australia team - 15-Berrick Barnes, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson

Replacements - 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Liam Gill, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Pat McCabe, 23-Kurtley Beale (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Alison Wildey)