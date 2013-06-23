* Smith, Mogg, Tapuai called up

* Injury worries over five Wallabies (adds more detail)

By Nick Mulvenney

BRISBANE, June 23 Flanker George Smith, a veteran of 110 tests and the 2001 British and Irish Lions series, was called into the Wallabies squad for next week's second test as injury cover on Sunday.

The 32-year-old will be joining the squad in Melbourne along with uncapped fullback Jesse Mogg and Queensland Reds centre Ben Tapuai after the Wallabies suffered a string of injuries in their 23-21 defeat to the Lions in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia had centre Christian Leali'ifano, fullback Berrick Barnes and replacement back Pat McCabe taken off the Lang Park field by stretcher on Saturday.

Leali'ifano should be fit to play but Barnes, who took a head knock, and centre McCabe (neck) look doubtful, while there are also concerns about winger Digby Ioane (shoulder) and centre Adam Ashley-Cooper (shoulder).

Australia could also be without captain James Horwill as well after the lock was cited for raking Lions second row forward Alun Wyn Jones in the opening test.

Smith, a former Australia captain, would have been included in the Wallabies party for the series after protracted negotiations with his Japanese club but he sustained a knee injury on the eve of the squad announcement.

The injury turned out to be not as bad as at first thought, however, and an assessment of his availability for the final two tests in the three-match series will be made this week.

Mogg, an elusive runner with an eye for spectacular tries, was unlucky to miss out on the original Wallabies squad after some blistering performances for the ACT Brumbies this year.

Tapuai, a hard running centre, has won seven caps for Australia since his debut on the November tour in 2001 and showed against the Lions in the tour match two weeks ago that he has recovered from an early season dip in form. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)