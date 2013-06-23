MELBOURNE, June 24 Hard-running Australia centre Pat McCabe has been ruled out of the second test against the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne on Saturday as he struggles to recover from a neck injury.

McCabe was one of three Wallabies players taken off the field by stretcher during their 23-21 defeat in the first test Brisbane on Saturday and will not recover in time to take on the Lions at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium.

"Pat McCabe won't be available this week ... We may know more about the significance of (it), whether he's just irritated it or there's something new there," a Wallabies team spokesman said in Melbourne on Monday.

Berrick Barnes, who came off after a heavy clash with a team mate in the match at Lang Park, will have futher assessments on his head injury, while versatile back Adam Ashley-Cooper was also in doubt for the second test after coming off nursing a sore shoulder.

Livewire winger Digby Ioane was also nursing a shoulder knock and would be assessed over the course of the week, the spokesman said.

In better news for the Wallabies, inside centre Christian Leali'ifano should be available for the second test despite being knocked out cold in the opening minute of the first.

"They're expecting Christian will be fine and they're hopeful with Digby (Ioane) and Adam (Ashley-Cooper) that with a bit of rehab, they can be back," the spokesman said.

"(Leali'ifano) passed the concussion test on the night, so he was actually keen to come back on, but the time had expired."

Flanker George Smith, a veteran of 110 tests and the 2001 British and Irish Lions series, was called into the Wallabies squad with uncapped fullback Jesse Mogg and Queensland Reds centre Ben Tapuai as injury cover on Sunday.

Leali'ifano had been Australia's designated kicker in Brisbane, the spokesman said, and flyhalf James O'Connor had taken twinged a hamstring at training in the lead-up and had not been doing a lot of kicking practice.

O'Connor missed three kicks, leaving eight points on the field, before replacement back Kurtley Beale took over the kicking duties in his first senior match in over a month.

Beale slotted a long-range penalty to put the Wallabies back in the game but ended up missing two kicks that would have won the game for Australia.

"O'Connor ... hadn't been doing a lot of kicking practice, so the plan had never been for him to kick ... Kurtley, who had been away from the game, hadn't been doing a lot of kicking either," the spokesman said.

