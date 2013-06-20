(Fixes shirt numbers)

BRISBANE, June 20 Penpix of the Australia team to play the British and Irish Lions in first test of the three-match series in Brisbane on Saturday:

15-Berrick Barnes. A fine, versatile back who has come in for occasional criticism for being too conservative and over-reliant on his kicking game.

There are few better at controlling a tight game in the final quarter and he has shown he can be relied on to hold his nerve for clutch place-kicks.

14-Israel Folau. Big, strong and powerful runner with good hands - particularly under the high ball - and a ruthless finisher.

Unproven on the wing in union but did play at the end of the line for Australia in rugby league before his two-year spell in Australian Rules. Lions may feel they can exploit his tactical inexperience but would be ill-advised to kick to him too much.

13-Adam Ashley-Cooper. Australia's "Mr Dependable". Rarely misses a match through injury and can cover pretty much any backline position.

Solid defensively, Ashley-Cooper has enough bulk to take the ball into the tackle and enough pace and guile to exploit any gaps in the defence.

12-Christian Leali'ifano. Uncapped but would certainly have been handed his debut last year had a broken ankle not ended his season.

Played flyhalf until this year and is a good kicker both from the hand and the tee. Solid defensively and a threat in attack when space permits but will be judged on how well he brings Australia's dangerous wide players into the game.

11-Digby Ioane. Tough, nuggety little player with bags of pace whose 11 tries in 34 tests have made him a fixture in the Wallabies side when fit.

High-stepping running style makes him difficult to bring down and means he gets over the gain-line more often than not. Defensively strong, Ioane is always looking for chances to come off his wing and get involved.

10-James O'Connor. Another highly talented footballer whose ball running skills many believe are better suited to a position out wide. Has started in the number 10 shirt just once for Australia but has acted as first receiver on countless occasions.

His quick feet make him a constant threat and he has nerves of steel, as he showed as a teenager when he scored a try after the hooter and converted it from wide out to give the Wallabies a rare win over the All Blacks.

9-Will Genia. Widely considered the best scrumhalf in the world and critical to Australia's hopes of winning the series.

Reads the game brilliantly, leads his forwards like an on-field general, kicks well from the hand and is constantly probing for a weakness in defence around the fringes.

8-Wycliff Palu. A huge physical presence at the back of the scrum and Australia's main impact ball carrier in the early stages of the match.

Injuries have limited Palu to just 46 tests in the nine years since he made his test debut and the sight of him limping from the field in mid-game has become all too familiar to Waratahs and Wallabies fans alike.

7-Michael Hooper. A superb 2012 season brought Hooper international recognition and made him the first-choice back-up to David Pocock in the number seven shirt.

While not quite matching the injured Pocock's mastery of the dark arts at the breakdown, Hooper offers the same physicality and is perhaps an even better ball carrier.

6-Ben Mowen. One of the three debutants in the team, Mowen owes his place to the injury to Scott Higginbotham but has the character to make the most of his chance.

A big, physical player who offers an extra option at the line-out, where he will make the calls.

5-James Horwill (captain). Australia's leader when fit since being handed the role in a surprise decision just before the 2011 World Cup after he had led Queensland to the Super Rugby title.

A big, mobile lock who never willingly takes a step backwards, the man known as "Big Kev" will be expected to play a key role in nullifying the physical threat posed by the front five of the Lions.

4-Kane Douglas. A relatively inexperienced international with just six caps to his name since his debut against Argentina last year, Douglas got his chance to face the Lions after an injury to his New South Wales team mate Sitaleki Timani.

His abrasiveness and physicality probably gave him the edge over Horwill's Queensland second row partner Rob Simmons for what the Wallabies expect to be a huge battle in the pack.

3-Ben Alexander. Predominantly a loosehead in Super Rugby for the ACT Brumbies, Alexander was swapped to tighthead by national team coaches in 2009 and has retained the position pretty much ever since.

A mobile prop who gets around the field to great effect and likes nothing better than carrying the ball up the middle.

2-Stephen Moore. Another player who probably owes his starting role to injury, in his case the broken arm that ended Tatafu Polota-Nau's season.

A tough competitor who likes to run with the ball, Moore would in any case have played a significant role from the bench and brings to bear the experience of 76 tests.

1-Benn Robinson. One of the best technicians at loosehead in the game, Robinson has provided stability for Australia's often pilloried front row since he made his test debut in 2006.

Injuries have ruled him out of the last two World Cups and he brushed off a dip in form early in the Super Rugby season just at the right time for the series against the Lions.