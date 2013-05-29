SYDNEY May 29 While the consensus is that Australia's best chance of beating the hulking British and Irish Lions will be to unleash their backline, exactly which seven backs will face the tourists in the first test is still far from clear.

Coach Robbie Deans still has three weeks until he names his side for the June 22 opening test in Brisbane and has been clear he will be thinking as much about what is "coming the other way" from the Lions backline as what damage his men can inflict.

Defensive frailty was the reason he gave for omitting Quade Cooper from his initial squad of 25, although he indicated the Queensland Reds flyhalf could be one of the six players he adds to his squad on June 11.

In the absence of Cooper and Kurtley Beale, who is dealing with personal issues, Deans is deliberating without two of the "Three Amigos" - the young backs who were expected to dominate the Wallabies backline for the next five years.

It is in the third 'amigo', James O'Connor, who Deans has put his faith to orchestrate the backline against the Lions in the number 10 shirt, despite the 22-year-old having started just one previous test in the position.

Inside him will undoubtedly be scrumhalf Will Genia, who has returned to his imperious best after knee reconstruction this season and is widely regarded as the best number nine in the business.

'MR RELIABLE'

Who stands outside O'Connor at inside centre is less clear with crash ball specialist Pat McCabe, who Deans favoured at the 2011 World Cup, also battling back from injury and eyeing one of the last six slots in the squad.

Rob Horne, like McCabe a hard, straight runner with good defence, and Christian Leali'ifano, who offers a secondary kicker and playmaker able to change the point of attack, are other options.

Berrick Barnes offers the same versatility as the uncapped Leali'ifano but adds 50 tests worth of experience, a key factor for Deans who is concerned his players do not wilt in the intensity of a Lions encounter.

Barnes may be required at fullback, however, if Beale fails to show sufficient progress in his battle with alcohol problems to take up what would otherwise surely be his number 15 shirt.

The second centre position is almost as certain to remain in the hands of "Mr Reliable' Adam Ashley-Cooper, who is seemingly impervious to injury and played pretty much every position in the backline during his 77 tests.

The knee injury that left winger Digby Ioane "touch and go" for the first test has opened up room for Joe Tomane and Nick Cummins, both big men with a keen eye for the tryline, to add to their combined handful of test caps.

'X-FACTOR'

Israel Folau is another option on the wing, having played international rugby league at the end of the line, but he is uncapped and all of his 13 union matches for the New South Wales Waratahs have been at fullback.

A powerful runner and clinical finisher who could offer Australia a dash of the "X-factor", Folau might find Deans is more comfortable to ease him into test rugby from the bench.

The likely Wallabies pack is a little easier to predict, largely because Australia has fewer top quality options for most positions, particularly in the tight five.

The two Bens - Robinson and the versatile Alexander - should anchor the front row at prop, while Stephen Moore will pack down between them at hooker after Tatafu Polota-Nau was ruled out of the series with a broken arm.

James Horwill is not yet assured of retaining the captaincy but will definitely start in the second row with Sitaleki Timani's physical presence and strong scrummaging probably earning him the second position at lock.

Knee injuries to David Pocock and George Smith have left Liam Gill and Michael Hooper in a straight battle for the openside flanker spot with the other fetcher likely to start on the bench.

Scott Higginbotham's rampaging form for the Melbourne Rebels, particularly with ball in hand and albeit it at number eight, make him an almost certain starter on the other flank ahead of the more limited Dave Dennis.

Injury permitting, Wycliff Palu's physicality should see him start at the back of the scrum ahead of the uncapped Ben Mowen to take on what should be a ferocious challenge from the Lions back row.

While the starting tight five might be able to hold their own, Australia's fear is that their relative lack of depth might be exposed once the Lions start bringing on their replacement props and locks with little dilution in quality. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)