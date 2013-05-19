SYDNEY May 19 Australia coach Robbie Deans announced the following squad for the upcoming test series against the British and Irish Lions on Sunday:
Backs: Israel Folau*, Digby Ioane, Joe Tomane, Nick Cummins, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Rob Horne, Pat McCabe, Christian Leali'ifano*, Berrick Barnes, James O'Connor, Will Genia.
Forwards: Wycliff Palu, Michael Hooper, Liam Gill, Scott Higginbotham, Ben Mowen*, Rob Simmons, James Horwill, Sitaleki Timani, James Slipper, Ben Alexander, Benn Robinson, Sekope Kepu, Stephen Moore, Saia Faingaa.
* Denotes uncapped player
