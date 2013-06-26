MELBOURNE, June 26 Australia's battered backline got some welcome news on Wednesday with winger Joe Tomane declaring himself fit for the second British and Irish Lions test after recovering from a broken toe.

The Wallabies dressing room was like a casualty ward after the 23-21 first test loss to the Lions in Brisbane with Christian Lealiifano (head), Pat McCabe (neck), Digby Ioane (shoulder), Adam Ashley-Cooper (shoulder) and Berrick Barnes (head) all injured during the match.

Ioane and McCabe have since been ruled out of the remaining two tests, while Barnes is out for the second game at Docklands Stadium, which the Wallabies must win to keep the series alive.

Lealiifano and Ashley-Cooper could still be considered for the match.

Tomane, who earned his only cap against Scotland last year before suffering an ankle injury, had been preparing with the rest of the Wallabies squad for the first test when he broke his toe at training.

"The second game has eluded me for a year now. Hopefully I'm fit and ready," Tomane told reporters on Wednesday. "I think it's going to feel like my debut again.

"Hopefully if I do get selected, I'm going to treat it like it's a normal game.

"I've done all the rehab I've had to to be ready for this test. If I get the chance I'm sure I'll be ready to go."

Tomane could slot into Ioane's position on the left wing.

"It's a massive hole because Digby gets through a huge amount of work for us," Tomane said.

"It's a massive opportunity for me or (Nick Cummins)."

Kurtley Beale, who missed two penalties late in the match in Brisbane that could have won the game for the hosts, is expected to start at fullback in place of Barnes for the second test, though he could also play flyhalf.

Beale's Melbourne Rebels team mate James O'Connor, named by Deans as his starting flyhalf for the series despite having played just one test there previously, failed to take control of the game at Lang Park.

Pundits have questioned Deans's judgement, particularly with his decision to continue to ignore Queensland Reds playmaker Quade Cooper, and whether Beale should play in the number 10 jersey instead of O'Connor. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)