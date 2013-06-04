PERTH, June 4 After being controversially left out of the initial British and Irish Lions squad and then narrowly losing the Celtic League final, Irish hooker Rory Best must have wondered what he had done to deserve such rotten luck.

But the 30-year-old Ulsterman is an experienced campaigner, fully aware of how quickly things can change.

One foul-mouthed rant by Dylan Hartley at the referee in the final of the English Premiership led to the Northampton hooker receiving an 11-week ban and a callup to the Lions squad for Best.

It was the ideal way for the Irishman to get over the 24-18 loss to Leinster in the Celtic final just 24 hours earlier.

"I very quickly got over that disappointment the next day when I got the phone call to come out here," Best told reporters in Perth on Tuesday about the quick turn of events that led to his late selection.

"In sport and rugby there are a lot of highs and lows and you just have to ride it as best you can and you have to keep level headed.

"The selection is what it is, I'm here now and it's up to me now to take this opportunity. I'm very lucky to be here and I'm very much looking forward."

Lions assistant coach Graham Rowntree said Best had been ly unlucky not to have made the squad in the first place.

The Irishman will get his first chance to impress against the Western Force on Wednesday at Subiaco Oval as he begins his battle with Welsh international Richard Hibbard and England's Tom Youngs for a test berth.

"GREAT PROFESSIONAL"

"Rory is a great professional and very diligent about what he has to do," forwards coach Rowntree told reporters in Perth on Tuesday.

"He came into the squad relatively late but he set about learning the calls and the plays immediately and has been a great addition to the squad.

"He was very close to being selected in the initial squad. The hooker and backrow positions were the most difficult positions to select and it was tough leaving a player of Rory's ability out in the first place."

Best acknowledged his lineout throwing during Ireland's dismal Six Nations campaign was probably to blame for the initial omission from the Lions party but was confident he could rectify it in Australia.

"The Six Nations, our set piece wasn't as good as the standards we had set," he said.

"We lost a couple of lineouts that were just well marked up and suddenly the confidence starts to go and you get a bit of momentum in the wrong direction and it is hard, once you are spiralling that way, to get it back again.

Best will throw to Welsh second row pair Alun Wyn Jones and Ian Evans on Wednesday but it was international team mate Paul O'Connell whom the Ulsterman was looking forward to reuniting with.

O'Connell, the 2009 Lions captain and a tourist once again in Australia, missed the Six Nations through injury and Best said his absence was key.

"Paulie is a rock, whether you are going well or not going well everyone knows he is someone they can lean on, everyone knows is going to perform to a certain level and with Ireland we missed that," he said

"You saw the impact when he came back for Munster. He has the ability to make people around them lift, that is something that can't be taught."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John Mehaffey)