May 29 Warren Gatland has named international captains, record try scorers and grand slam winners among his British and Irish Lions to face Australia but tradition suggests the key to a rare series win might well lie on the fringes of the squad.

Novice international players who force their way past more experienced names or a grizzled veteran able to pull out one last dose of the old magic, the 'bolter' has a long and successful association with the Lions.

From uncapped Welsh forward Derek Quinnell in 1971 to scrumhalf Brynmor Williams six years later, England centre Jerry Guscott in 1989 and jovial league convert John Bentley 16 years ago, the impact of the unexpected Lion is rarely forgotten.

But who will join, or possibly usurp, Lions skipper Sam Warburton and demand a spot in the starting lineup for the first test against the Wallabies on June 22?

England prop Matt Stevens is best-placed to claim the bolter moniker courtesy of his surprise inclusion in Gatland's 37-man squad for the three test series.

The South African-born 30-year-old retired from England duty in August after struggling to hold down a starting position but he takes his place amongst the pool of six props in arguably the strongest facet of Gatland's squad.

The last time the Lions won a series - in 1997 against South Africa - the inexperienced Paul Wallace of Ireland and Scot Tom Smith proved front row bolters as they negated the huge Springbok pack. Stevens knows anything is possible.

"I am not here to make up the numbers," said versatile Saracens front-rower, who missed the last Lions tour after serving a two-year ban for cocaine use.

"CRAZY"

During the most recent Lions tour of Australia in 2001 it was England's novice winger Jason Robinson, a recent convert from league, who turned out to be the bolter.

Robinson, who later claimed he did not know the names of all his team mates, made a grandstand entrance by skipping around Australia fullback Chris Latham to score a now famous try in the first test.

Amongst Gatland's wing quartet this time around is New Zealand-born Scottish flyer Sean Maitland, another international newbie who appears to fit the bolter bill.

The Tokoroa tryscorer won his five caps for Scotland in the Six Nations this year to leap ahead of England's Chris Ashton, Irish duo Craig Gilroy and Simon Zebo and international team mate Tim Visser in the reckoning.

A cousin of Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper, Maitland starts the tour as a likely fourth choice behind bruising Welsh duo George North and Alex Cuthbert as well as Ireland's Tommy Bowe, who featured heavily four years ago.

His bolter bid is boosted by his track record for tries on the hard and fast pitches in Australia during his six-year stint with the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby, where he played under current Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.

"Six months ago who would have thought that I'd be here?" Maitland told Sky Sports. "It's just crazy how it's all worked out. There's five games before the first test so everyone has got a chance."

ENGLISH ANGST

Elsewhere in the squad, Leigh Halfpenny's universal backing for the test fullback slot amongst fans, media and experts opens the bolter door for hard-running, side-stepping Scot Stuart Hogg as another test outsider with nothing to lose.

"He has that X factor about him," Lions backs coach Rob Howley said of the 20-year-old Scot. "I think he can play 10 as well."

But the search for possible candidates must go beyond Gatland's initial 37 choices.

Rory Best's promotion after Dylan Hartley's foul-mouthed rant at a referee gives the Irish hooker the opportunity to follow in a long line of influential late inclusions.

In 2005, Wales backrow forward Ryan Jones was a surprise omission from coach Clive Woodward's mammoth squad but the late injury replacement's impressive form in New Zealand led to him playing in all three tests.

English blindside Tom Croft, initially on standby for the 2009 tour, was another to make the most of injuries and suspensions and featured in all three matches against the Springboks.

English angst greeted the omission of captain Chris Robshaw and flyhalf and World Cup goldenboy Jonny Wilkinson, but Croft and Jones offer the duo hope they could yet play a role.

"If you look at previous tours, there are six to eight players who always get injured," Gatland said. "There will be a key group of players who will potentially be called up." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)