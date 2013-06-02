June 2 South African Schalk Brits was given a three-week suspension on Sunday for hitting Saracens team mate Owen Farrell in Saturday's British and Irish Lions tour opener against the Barbarians in Hong Kong.

The ban means the Barbarians hooker will miss the first three English Premiership games of the 2013/14 championship because he has no more matches this season.

Brits exchanged punches with fly-half Farrell early in the match and received a yellow card after being adjudged to have been the protagonist.

A disciplinary hearing of the International Rugby Board (IRB) in Hong Kong reduced a possible five-week sanction to three due to "compelling mitigating factors".

The Lions won the match 59-8 and Brits later apologised to Farrell on Twitter for the 'over-reaction'. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)