Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
June 2 South African Schalk Brits was given a three-week suspension on Sunday for hitting Saracens team mate Owen Farrell in Saturday's British and Irish Lions tour opener against the Barbarians in Hong Kong.
The ban means the Barbarians hooker will miss the first three English Premiership games of the 2013/14 championship because he has no more matches this season.
Brits exchanged punches with fly-half Farrell early in the match and received a yellow card after being adjudged to have been the protagonist.
A disciplinary hearing of the International Rugby Board (IRB) in Hong Kong reduced a possible five-week sanction to three due to "compelling mitigating factors".
The Lions won the match 59-8 and Brits later apologised to Farrell on Twitter for the 'over-reaction'. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.