SYDNEY May 20 Queenland Reds coach Ewen McKenzie has leapt to the defence of Quade Cooper after the flyhalf was omitted from the preliminary Wallabies squad for the British and Irish Lions series.

Australia coach Robbie Deans said at Sunday's squad announcement that Cooper would have to defend in the front line and be more assertive if he wanted to claim one of the six remaining spots in his party for the series.

McKenzie, favourite to replace Deans if the New Zealander's contract is not extended at the end of the year, said it was unfair to tell Cooper what was required so late in the day.

"Myself, Robbie and Quade had a discussion about Quade and where he defends at the start of last year and we haven't had any discussions since," McKenzie told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) from South Africa.

"So now he has one match to defend in the front line to make the Lions squad? It's easy to say that now. What's he been saying for the last 13 weeks?

"It's not like he hasn't been defending in the front line anyway. He defended there (against the Cheetahs) and he defended there against the Hurricanes.

"We've used him in different defensive systems throughout the season."

Cooper, who has played 38 tests for Australia, has two more Super Rugby matches and Queensland's tour match against the Lions on June 8 to make his case for selection.

McKenzie said using Cooper at fullback in defensive situations was not just about protecting the flyhalf and the tactic had proved successful both in the 2011 Super Rugby-winning campaign and again when reintroduced this year.

"We also want to make an investment in counter attack, so we went back to our old system this year and look what's happened - we're at the pointy end of the competition," he said.

Deans has declared James O'Connor his first choice flyhalf for the Lions series but McKenzie said the Melbourne Rebels flyhalf was no more secure a defensive player than Cooper.

"Is James O'Connor in the squad? What happens when they run over him? He got speed-humped the other day. What was that?" he added.

That was perhaps a little unfair on O'Connor, who was already injured when burly Auckland Blues centre Rene Ranger clattered in to him in broken play two weeks ago.

COME CLEAN

Some media reaction said Deans was also being unfair in the way New Zealand-born Cooper had been excluded from the squad and speculated that the flyhalf's controversial comments about the Wallabies set-up may have been behind the decision.

Cooper, 24, was fined A$40,000 ($42,000) for describing the Wallabies camp as a "toxic environment" he felt was "destroying" him last year.

The fine capped a miserable 12 months for Cooper, which started when he limped out of the World Cup with a seriously damaged knee after being labelled 'public enemy number one' in the land of his birth.

In the preceding three years, however, Cooper's incisive passing and quick feet had established him as the top flyhalf in Australia and one of the most exciting talents in rugby.

Wayne Smith, who is closely identified with Queensland rugby, wrote that, despite Deans's protestations to the contrary, he thought the omission was a result of Cooper's "toxic" comments.

Writing in the Australian, Smith said the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) should simply come clean and say that Cooper had still not been forgiven for his outburst.

"At least everyone would know where they stood. The punishment might be seen as excessive but then again describing being in the Australian team as 'toxic' is pretty excessive too," he wrote.

"But to drag this out, to keep requiring Cooper to prove himself when he has put everything he has got on display this season on the rugby pitch, the good, the bad and the brilliant, is hideous." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)