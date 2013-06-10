June 10 Flanker Beau Robinson has been ruled out of the Combined New South Wales-Queensland Country squad to play the British and Irish Lions in Newcastle on Tuesday after picking up a head injury during the Queensland Reds' match against the tourists.

The blond-haired Robinson, who won his only Wallabies test cap in a defeat to Samoa in 2011, suffered the setback in a clash of heads during the Reds' 22-12 loss to the Lions in Brisbane on Saturday.

New South Wales Country centre Ben Greentree was also ruled out due to injury, the Australian Rugby Union said.

Jarrard Butler, Robinson's Reds team mate, has been named at openside while Queensland Country's Shaun McCarthy will replace Greentree among the replacements.

Combined NSW-Queensland Country squad: Nathan Trist, Alex Gibbon, Lewie Catt, Tareta-Junior Siakisini, Tom Cox, Angus Roberts, Michael Snowden, Tim Davidson (captain), Jarrad Butler, Richard Stanford, Blake Enever, Phoenix Battye, Tim Metcher, Josh Mann-Rae, Haydn Hirsimaki.

Replacements: Tom Kearney, Dylan Evans, Rikki Abraham, Rory Arnold, Trent Dyer, Adam McCormack, Shaun McCarthy, Dale Ahwang.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)