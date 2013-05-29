MELBOURNE May 29 The British and Irish Lions pack will need to muscle up and dominate Australia's forwards or their hopes of a rare series win may be dashed by the guile of the Wallabies backs, according to former Wales back-rower Gareth Delve.

In his third season with the Melbourne Rebels, Delve has been in the box seat to watch the best of Australia's backline talent in action in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

Delve likened the three-test series in June and July to a battle of brawn versus brain which the Lions could easily lose, especially if the Wallabies go with the Queensland Reds halfback pairing of Will Genia and Quade Cooper.

"I do think it's going to come down to the Lions' power game against the guile of Genia and Cooper unleashing the Wallaby backs. But I think it'll be a tight one," Delve told Reuters in an interview.

"That nine-10 combination for the Reds has been on fire this season. Possibly that will swing it the Wallabies way unless we do get a really big advantage up front."

Genia and Cooper's combined flair and creativity helped propel the Reds to the 2011 Super Rugby title and although both were stifled by knee injuries last year, they have returned to ominous form in the leadup to the Lions series.

While world class playmaker Genia is assured of selection, New Zealand-born Cooper missed out on the initial squad and will have to make the most of his chance to impress Australia coach Robbie Deans when the Reds host the Lions on June 8.

Delve said the Lions pack, especially in the front row through players like Welsh prop Adam Jones, will expect to have the edge over the Wallabies forwards.

But, he said, the lack of preparation time for the Lions backs might leave them struggling to match the cohesion of their counterparts, who would have had more than four months of Super Rugby to work on their combinations.

Delve is particularly looking forward to the battle between Genia and Welsh scrumhalf Mike Phillips and believes it could go a long way to deciding the series.

Phillips lost the corresponding face-off when the Wallabies swept the Welsh 3-0 in Australia last June and Delve believes he must do more this time to nullify the threat of his opposite number.

"I'd say Mike Phillips would be my pick for the Lions scrumhalf and his battle (with Genia) will be huge because both of them can take a game by the scruff of the neck and if it's not going their way, really turn it back towards their team," he said.

"They're two different types of players. Mike's almost an extra backrower with his power game and Will's there pulling the strings with a great running game as well.

"It's certainly where we lost the first test where we didn't keep enough of an eye on Genia up in Brisbane last year. If he has that sort of influence again, it's all game over, really.

"So the halves are definitely going to be a massive point." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)