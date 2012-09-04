Sept 4 List of previous coaches of the British
and Irish Lions.
Year Coach Tour of Result
1966 John Robins (WAL) Australia Won 2-0
New Zealand Lost 4-0
1968 Ronnie Dawson (IRE) South Africa Lost 3-0
1971 Carwyn James (WAL) New Zealand Won 2-1
1974 Syd Millar (IRE) South Africa Won 3-0
1977 John Dawes (WAL) New Zealand Lost 3-1
1980 Noel Murphy (IRE) South Africa Lost 3-1
1983 Jim Telfer (SCO) New Zealand Lost 4-0
1989 Ian McGeechan (SCO) Australia Won 2-1
1993 McGeechan New Zealand Lost 2-1
1997 McGeechan South Africa Won 2-1
Telfer
2001 Graham Henry (NZ) Australia Lost 2-1
2005 Clive Woodward (ENG) New Zealand Lost 3-0
2009 McGeechan South Africa Lost 2-1
2013 Warren Gatland (NZ) Australia
