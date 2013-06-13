SYDNEY, June 14 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says tour captain Sam Warburton will have to earn his place in the test side for the series against Australia with a good performance against the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday.

With all seven of his loose forwards fit and in blistering form, Gatland admits choosing who is going to fill the three back row berths against the Wallabies in Brisbane on June 22 is going to be a bit of a headache.

Further complicating the decision is the fact that the selection of a tour captain who does not deserve a place in the test side but is picked anyway has been blamed for the failure of past Lions tours, most notably those of 1966 and 1983.

That precedent is something Gatland is not keen to emulate, even if he believes Warburton will ultimately secure his place on merit.

"I think I've been 100 percent consistent from day one, it's about picking the best players," the New Zealander told reporters at North Sydney Oval on Thursday.

"Sam's well aware of that. He had a good blowout last week against the Reds, he had a couple of good turnovers, so let's see what happens on Saturday rather than trying to create some controversy about potentially leaving one or two players out of the team."

Warburton, who missed the first two games of the tour because of sore knee, made his Lions debut against the Queensland Reds last weekend in an all-Welsh back row with blindside Dan Lydiate and number eight Toby Faletau.

On Saturday, he will again start in the number seven shirt with England's Tom Croft on the other flank and Irishman Jamie Heaslip at the back of the scrum.

His fellow Welshman Justin Tipuric put in a storming display at openside against the Combined Country side in midweek, while Ireland's Sean O'Brien also ably pressed his claim on the blindside of the scrum in the same match.

"It's the one position we haven't got any injuries and if you look at the talent we've got there, they're all firing," Gatland added.

"You saw Sean O'Brien's ball carrying from six the other night, and we know he can play seven, the talent and quality Tom Croft brings to the back row.

"Then you've got the devastation defensively and the tightness that Dan Lydiate can bring. So there's a variance in the loose forwards and the two eights are different types of players as well.

"It's going to probably be a long night in making that decision when we do chose the back row."

BACKLINE INJURIES

Gatland said playing Warburton and Tipuric together, as they did when Wales crushed England to win this year's Six Nations, was another option they could consider.

While the Lions forwards are at full strength, the backline has been so depleted by injury that England centre Billy Twelvetrees was called up to provide midfield cover.

Irish centre Brian O'Driscoll is just being rested for the Waratahs game after doing the splits late in the match against Combined Country and Gatland was similarly hopeful that Manu Tuliagi would be available for the first test.

"Manu's shoulder has been improving all the time, he's training today, the medic said he's been making really good progress," he said of the powerful England centre.

Wales winger George North, one of the players of the tour so far, also suffered an injury in Newcastle.

"His hamstring's tight from the other night, he's being treated right now and hopefully he'll potentially be available for next week," added Gatland.

Flyhalves Jonny Sexton and Owen Farrell were both declared fit to play against the Waratahs after recovering from niggles but Gatland said in retrospect, it might have been better to bring a bigger squad.

"Even from four years ago, in the physicality, there's been a step up and players being able to handle two games in a week, it's tough," he said.

"So it's just something we need to be mindful of." (Editing by John O'Brien)