By Nick Mulvenney

MELBOURNE, June 29 Leigh Halfpenny may have come up short with a penalty kick that would have won the series but the one man the British and Irish Lions were not going to blame for the second test loss to Australia on Saturday was the Welsh fullback.

The 24-year-old had an opportunity to write himself into the annals of Lions' history when he lined up a penalty from the halfway line with time having run out at Docklands Stadium.

With any other kicker, it would have been a long-shot in more ways than one but Halfpenny has been in such fine form from the tee on the tour that many in the stadium thought the series was over.

As it was, the kick fell short of its target, Australia won 16-15 and the enthralling three-match series will go into a potboiler of a decider at Sydney's Olympic stadium next Saturday.

"I've seen Leigh kick them before, in training he'll bang them over but he just didn't connect," said Lions skipper Sam Warburton, who had already left the pitch with a hamstring injury when the moment came.

"He can't blame himself, it was an extremely difficult kick. Come Monday morning he'll be fine, he'll be back kicking with Jenks (goalkicking coach Neil Jenkins) and he'll be as good as gold.

"It was the right decision, he had to go for it because it was a realistic opportunity to win the test series and if I was on the pitch I would have looked at Leigh straight away and told him to go for it."

PAID TRIBUTE

Coach Warren Gatland concurred and he paid tribute to the way Australia had kept going despite trailing for much of the match, securing the winning points when Adam Ashley-Cooper scored a converted try five minutes from time.

"It's just about game management," he said. "That's what test match rugby is about - a couple of crucial line-outs, a couple of crucial turnovers and even when they made mistakes and the ref said 'advantage over' we haven't made the most if it.

"We were pretty comfortable at halftime but they never give up and it went their way. We weren't smart enough and didn't look after the ball well enough."

Gatland said he thought the Lions, who won the first test 23-21 in Brisbane last week, would be even better for the decider with the likes of centre Jamie Roberts, Mike Phillips and prop Alex Corbisiero back in contention.

"It was difficult tonight because defences dominated for both sides so we've got some players now for next week now that are fit and in contention," he said.

"Potentially, that gives us a few more options on attack and that'll help strengthen the squad.

"We were pleased with the way we started, we were pleased with our physicality.

"For both teams the defence dominated the game and the breakdown. We were not just accurate as we needed to be in that second half in allowing them to have a chance to get back into the game."

After spending much of the week praising referee Craig Joubert, Gatland admitted to have been as puzzled by the South African's officiating of the set scrum as many in the stadium.

"We need to go back and have a good look at the videos of the scrum, just to see what some of the decisions were, and where we need to improve," said the New Zealander.

Despite his disappointment, there was no sign of the anger and frustration Gatland has shown at times on the tour and he was clearly looking forward to next weekend's climax.

"We're one-all, aren't we?" he said. "Next week's a big game.

"Last week was close. Again, another close one tonight which could have gone either way. In fairness to Australia, they kept going for 80 minutes. It was a tough, tough test match." (Editing by Ed Osmond)