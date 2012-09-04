By Josh Reich
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 They breed them tough in the
Waikato and Warren Gatland will be expected to call on every
inch of his inner resolve when he looks to end 16 years of hurt
for the British and Irish Lions next year.
As expected, the New Zealander was named on Tuesday as Lions
coach for next year's tour, which will feature one match in Hong
Kong and nine fixtures in Australia. He became only the second
overseas coach to lead the team in their 125-year history.
Compatriot Graham Henry's tenure in 2001 ended in a 2-1
defeat by Australia and acrimony among several key players, but
it is unlikely Gatland will tolerate internal strife getting
between him and a result as he looks to blend the best players
from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
The 48-year-old, who played 140 matches for his Waikato
province between 1986 and 1994, is acutely aware of putting the
team first, having been denied an All Black test appearance due
to the presence of great hooker Sean Fitzpatrick in the black
jersey.
His coaching ambitions in his homeland have also been
somewhat curtailed, with two seasons in charge of the Waikato
provincial team and a stint as a technical advisor at Super
Rugby side the Chiefs the sum of his involvement.
He has, however, forged an impressive coaching reputation in
Britain, both at domestic and international level.
After serving his apprenticeship at Galwegians, Thames
Valley and Connacht, he replaced Brian Ashton as Ireland coach
in 1998.
Under his tutelage Ireland beat France in Paris for the
first time since 1972, but despite leading them to runners-up
spot in 2001, Gatland was dumped in favour of Eddie O'Sullivan.
He joined the coaching staff at London Wasps and was made
director of rugby in 2002, where in three golden seasons Wasps
won a trio of English championships and the 2004 Heineken Cup.
After a stint back in Hamilton and with his path to a head
Super Rugby position blocked, he returned to Britain to coach
Wales, immediately finding success by claiming a Six Nations
grand slam in 2008.
He repeated that achievement in 2012, just months after
taking Wales to the brink of the Rugby World Cup final after an
agonising semi-final defeat by France in Auckland.
His success in the northern hemisphere has led to
suggestions he would return home for a major role, but he has
reaffirmed his commitment to Wales by signing through until
after the 2015 World Cup.
While widely expected to take control of the Lions, stepping
up from his assistant role to Ian McGeechan in 2009, Gatland's
involvement was thrown into doubt after falling from a ladder at
his beach house in New Zealand, fracturing both his ankles.
He missed the three-test tour of Australia, but has
convinced Lions officials he is sufficiently recovered to try to
mastermind a first series win since their victory over the
Springboks in 1997.
Known as a no-nonsense operator who is not afraid of raising
issues in public if he thinks it will get the desired result out
of his players, or the opposition, he will delight in planning
an end to 16 years of disappointment against an inconsistent
Wallabies side coached by New Zealander Robbie Deans.
The Lions begin their tour with a match against the
Barbarians in Hong Kong on June 1, before opening the nine-match
Australian trip against the Western Force in Perth four days
later.
They play three tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)