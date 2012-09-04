LONDON, Sept 4 They breed them tough in the Waikato and Warren Gatland will be expected to call on every inch of his inner resolve when he looks to end 16 years of hurt for the British and Irish Lions next year.

As expected, the New Zealander was named on Tuesday as Lions coach for next year's tour, which will feature one match in Hong Kong and nine fixtures in Australia. He became only the second overseas coach to lead the team in their 125-year history.

Compatriot Graham Henry's tenure in 2001 ended in a 2-1 defeat by Australia and acrimony among several key players, but it is unlikely Gatland will tolerate internal strife getting between him and a result as he looks to blend the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The 48-year-old, who played 140 matches for his Waikato province between 1986 and 1994, is acutely aware of putting the team first, having been denied an All Black test appearance due to the presence of great hooker Sean Fitzpatrick in the black jersey.

His coaching ambitions in his homeland have also been somewhat curtailed, with two seasons in charge of the Waikato provincial team and a stint as a technical advisor at Super Rugby side the Chiefs the sum of his involvement.

He has, however, forged an impressive coaching reputation in Britain, both at domestic and international level.

After serving his apprenticeship at Galwegians, Thames Valley and Connacht, he replaced Brian Ashton as Ireland coach in 1998.

Under his tutelage Ireland beat France in Paris for the first time since 1972, but despite leading them to runners-up spot in 2001, Gatland was dumped in favour of Eddie O'Sullivan.

He joined the coaching staff at London Wasps and was made director of rugby in 2002, where in three golden seasons Wasps won a trio of English championships and the 2004 Heineken Cup.

After a stint back in Hamilton and with his path to a head Super Rugby position blocked, he returned to Britain to coach Wales, immediately finding success by claiming a Six Nations grand slam in 2008.

He repeated that achievement in 2012, just months after taking Wales to the brink of the Rugby World Cup final after an agonising semi-final defeat by France in Auckland.

His success in the northern hemisphere has led to suggestions he would return home for a major role, but he has reaffirmed his commitment to Wales by signing through until after the 2015 World Cup.

While widely expected to take control of the Lions, stepping up from his assistant role to Ian McGeechan in 2009, Gatland's involvement was thrown into doubt after falling from a ladder at his beach house in New Zealand, fracturing both his ankles.

He missed the three-test tour of Australia, but has convinced Lions officials he is sufficiently recovered to try to mastermind a first series win since their victory over the Springboks in 1997.

Known as a no-nonsense operator who is not afraid of raising issues in public if he thinks it will get the desired result out of his players, or the opposition, he will delight in planning an end to 16 years of disappointment against an inconsistent Wallabies side coached by New Zealander Robbie Deans.

The Lions begin their tour with a match against the Barbarians in Hong Kong on June 1, before opening the nine-match Australian trip against the Western Force in Perth four days later.

They play three tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. (Editing by Ed Osmond)