PERTH, June 5 Irish prop Cian Healy was taken off the field with what looked like a serious ankle injury in the first half of the British and Irish Lions' match against Western Force on Wednesday and now faces an anxious wait to discover if it is tour-ending.

The 25-year-old loosehead fell to the ground with a yelp of pain four minutes before halftime after his left leg crumpled under him in a tackle and he was carried off on a stretcher.

Lions officials told Sky TV that he had twisted his ankle and would be taken to hospital for an X-ray. With the first test on June 22 Healy, many people's favourite for a starting berth, will be desperately hoping the damage is not serious.

Healy was earlier accused by Western Force scrumhalf Brett Sheehan of biting in a ruck but the TV pictures failed to back up the Australian's claim and the Irishman was not penalised.

"Don't know if it was an accident or on purpose but unfortunately he's injured now so we'll see," Sheehan told Fox TV in pitchside interview at halftime. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Mitch Phillips)