* No evidence of biting

* Healy "disappointed" to be cited (Adds quotes, byline)

By Nick Mulvenney

BRISBANE, June 7 Irish loosehead prop Cian Healy was cleared of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing on Friday after being accused of biting an opponent during the British and Irish Lions' match against Western Force in Australia.

Healy, who suffered suspected ankle ligament damage during the game and was taken off the field by stretcher, was cited after Force scrumhalf Brett Sheehan complained to the referee that he had been bitten in the first half of the Lions' 69-17 victory in Perth on Wednesday.

Judicial officer Nigel Hampton found insufficient evidence to support the allegations, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement on Friday.

"There is no conclusive video evidence of the incident and post-match it was not possible to distinguish any discernible bite marks outside of the 'regular' marks usually found following a rugby match," Hampton said in his findings.

"I cannot find proven on the balance of probabilities that there was a deliberate bite here, and the citing complaint is not upheld."

Healy was relieved at the verdict but unhappy he had been forced to go through the disciplinary procedure.

"I am very relieved that the hearing has cleared me of such an allegation. I was naturally very disappointed that there was a citing in the first place," he said in a Lions statement.

"I always maintained that nothing happened and that I had done nothing illegal. The opposition player's arm hit me. It is as simple as that.

"The support I had from the management and all the lads was wonderful and I am glad that it is all over."

Healy's injury could yet rob him of playing a further part in the tour and the Lions have already called up Alex Corbisiero from England's tour of South America as cover.

Allegations of serious foul play both from and against the tourists are a frequent accompaniment to the quadrennial tours and Lions manager Andy Irvine said it was important the Irishman had been found not guilty.

"We always believed that Cian had done nothing wrong and had not acted maliciously in any way," the Scot said.

"The decision was important to the player's and indeed squad's integrity as the allegation was a serious one."

The Lions tour continues on Saturday with a match against Super Rugby side Queensland Reds at Lang Park. They face the Wallabies in the first test on June 22. (Additional reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)