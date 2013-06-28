MELBOURNE, June 29 The British and Irish Lions are well aware of what victory in the second test against Australia on Saturday would mean, but equally certain that talking about "making history" does not win rugby matches.

After their close 23-21 victory in Brisbane last weekend, the 2013 Lions would become the first to win a test series since 1997 if they can beat the Wallabies at Docklands Stadium.

Irish flyhalf Jonny Sexton is only on his first Lions tour but he realises that joining the likes of the 1971, 1974, 1989 and 1997 tourists would be something very special.

"It gets the nerves going," he told reporters on Friday. "As a player you want to be remembered, talked about in years to come. This'll be our chance on a British and Irish Lions scale.

"If we win a test series, you can be remembered forever for it. That brings with it responsibility, a lot of nerves, but at the same time, once you get out there it's like any other games, just with bigger rewards.

"Not many have done it. It's a chance to put yourself into that category in the history books. None of us here have done it with the British and Irish Lions. It'll be pretty special in the dressing room, I'm sure, if we can do the business.

"Talking about making history is not going to win you the game."

'GO FOR BROKE'

Backs coach Rob Howley, who played on the 2001 tour to Australia when the Wallabies came from 1-0 down to win the series, has cautioned the players against wasting the opportunity they have.

The former Wales scrumhalf has also been warning them not to dwell on the bigger picture and was focusing on more functional elements of the match, like playing under a closed stadium roof.

"I think that what time the roof will be closed on Saturday will be key. Having the experience with the Millennium stadium, no doubt when the crowds do start going in, it will be a bit warm and a bit dewy," he said.

"If the stadium roof is closed for a long time then it will be a bit wet. That will have an influence on how you go about your management of the game.

"It's something we're mindful of, but we're more than happy to play with the stadium roof closed."

The Lions coaching staff have also given plenty of thought to the officiating after being highly critical of first test referee Chris Pollock, particularly at the breakdown.

Howley continued the Lions charm offensive towards Saturday's official Craig Joubert, who head coach Warren Gatland described this week as the best referee in the world.

"Craig Joubert, having had the experience of him refereeing in the Six Nations and the Autumn series and last year in Australia, he'll have zero tolerance at scrum time," said Howley.

"I think it's important our players have compliance with Craig Joubert. I think the one thing Craig prides himself on is his relationship with captains.

"There's no doubt there will be clear and accurate communication with James Horwill and Sam Warburton. We're looking forward to him because hopefully he will present speed of a ball.

"That will be clear and obvious in terms of the breakdown, that is an area of the game he referees very well."

Howley said that despite winning the first test last week and with a third match to come in Sydney next week, the Lions did not consider themselves to have a certain amount of breathing room.

"It's do or die, we go for broke," he said. "The players are looking forward to something we daren't speak about but hopefully by 10 o'clock there'll be some smiling faces." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)