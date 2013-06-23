(Updates with official statement)

LONDON, June 23 Australia captain James Horwill was cleared on Sunday of stamping during the first test against the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane.

Horwill was cited over an incident involving Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones in the third minute of Saturday's match and asked to attend a disciplinary hearing in Melbourne.

"After hearing all the evidence I could not find that when James Horwill's right foot came into glancing contact with Alun Wyn Jones' face, that he Horwill was acting recklessly," judicial officer Nigel Hampton said in a statement.

"I found that I could not reject as being implausible or improbable Horwill's explanation that as he was driving forward with his right leg raised he was spun off balance through the impact of Lions players entering the ruck from the opposite side."

The Lions won the first test in the three-match series 23-21. (Editing by John Mehaffey)