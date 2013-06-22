BRISBANE, June 23 Australia captain James Horwill has been cited for stamping during the loss to the British and Irish Lions in the first test and will face a judiciary hearing on Sunday, the Australian Rugby Union said.

The 28-year-old lock was cited for allegedly stamping or trampling on Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones in the third minute of the match at Lang Park on Saturday.

The Lions held on to win the game 23-21 after the Wallabies' replacement fullback Kurtley Beale missed two late penalties, the second on the stroke of fulltime that could have won the game for the hosts.

Horwill will appear before the hearing in Melbourne later on Sunday, where both teams are travelling as they prepare for the second test next week.

The Lions also face the Melbourne Rebels in their final midweek clash of the tour on Tuesday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)